Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Atmos Energy

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Atmos Energy ATO, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $158.0, a high estimate of $163.00, and a low estimate of $153.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.73% from the previous average price target of $153.80.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Atmos Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Appicelli UBS Raises Neutral $159.00 $146.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $153.00 $156.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $156.00 $159.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $159.00 $160.00 Ryan Levine Citigroup Raises Neutral $163.00 $148.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Atmos Energy compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Atmos Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Atmos Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Atmos Energy's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Atmos Energy analyst ratings.

Delving into Atmos Energy's Background

Atmos Energy is the largest publicly traded, fully regulated, pure-play natural gas utility in the United States, serving more than 3.3 million customers in Texas, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia. About two thirds of its earnings come from Texas, where it distributes natural gas in northern Texas and owns an intrastate gas pipeline spanning several key shale gas formations and interconnected with five storage facilities.

Atmos Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Atmos Energy displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 18.41%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Atmos Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 24.88%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atmos Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atmos Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.82%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, Atmos Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

