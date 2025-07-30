A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On United Parcel Service Through 12 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on United Parcel Service UPS in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 3 1 3 1 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $107.83, along with a high estimate of $127.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.43% lower than the prior average price target of $112.83.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive United Parcel Service is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lucas Servera Truist Securities Lowers Buy $120.00 $130.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $75.00 $80.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $118.00 $124.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $91.00 $98.00 Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $100.00 $114.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $97.00 $103.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Lowers Buy $120.00 $124.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $100.00 $110.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Buy $127.00 $122.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $107.00 $110.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $124.00 $128.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $115.00 $111.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to United Parcel Service. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of United Parcel Service compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of United Parcel Service compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for United Parcel Service's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of United Parcel Service's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering United Parcel Service: A Closer Look

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 65% of total revenue, while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding and contract logistics make up the remainder.

United Parcel Service's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: United Parcel Service's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.74%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: United Parcel Service's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Parcel Service's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.33%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Parcel Service's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.71% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, United Parcel Service adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

