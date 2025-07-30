Johnson Controls Intl Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (18 Ratings)

18 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Johnson Controls Intl JCI over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 3 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $107.11, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. Observing a 12.96% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $94.82.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Johnson Controls Intl among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $112.00 $110.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $114.00 $112.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $101.00 $100.00 Stephen Volkmann Jefferies Announces Hold $120.00 - Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $110.00 $90.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $110.00 $94.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $90.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $116.00 $103.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $130.00 $100.00 Amit Mehrotra UBS Raises Buy $116.00 $103.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $98.00 $81.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $85.00 Nicole Deblase Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $112.00 $101.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $115.00 $105.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $98.00 $82.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $96.00 $90.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $82.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $90.00 $84.00

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Johnson Controls Intl's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Johnson Controls Intl's Background

Johnson Controls manufactures, installs, and services commercial HVAC systems, building management platforms and controls, fire and security solutions, and industrial refrigeration units. Commercial HVAC and fire and security each account for approximately 45% of sales, while industrial refrigeration and other solutions account for the remaining 10% of revenue. In fiscal 2024, Johnson Controls generated nearly $23 billion in pro forma revenue.

Johnson Controls Intl: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Johnson Controls Intl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.41% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Johnson Controls Intl's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.42%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Johnson Controls Intl's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Johnson Controls Intl's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Johnson Controls Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.63, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

