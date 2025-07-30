Deep Dive Into Warby Parker Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Warby Parker WRBY, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $22.78, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average has increased by 9.05% from the previous average price target of $20.89.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Warby Parker. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $30.00 $24.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $25.00 $20.00 Matt Koranda Roth Capital Raises Neutral $21.00 $18.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $22.00 $17.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Hold $21.00 $18.00 Oliver Chen TD Securities Raises Buy $24.00 $20.00 Mark Carden UBS Lowers Neutral $20.00 $23.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $22.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Warby Parker. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Warby Parker compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Warby Parker's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Warby Parker's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Warby Parker: A Closer Look

Warby Parker Inc is a mission-driven, lifestyle brand that operates at the intersection of design, technology, healthcare, and social enterprise. The company predominantly derives revenue from the sales of eyewear products, optical services, and accessories. The firm sells products and services through its stores, website, and mobile apps. Revenue generated from eyewear products includes the sales of prescription and non-prescription optical glasses and sunglasses, contact lenses, eyewear accessories, and expedited shipping charges.

A Deep Dive into Warby Parker's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Warby Parker's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.89% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Warby Parker's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.55% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Warby Parker's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.0%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Warby Parker's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.51%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Warby Parker's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.63, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

