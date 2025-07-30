Deep Dive Into Molson Coors Beverage Stock: Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated Molson Coors Beverage TAP, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Molson Coors Beverage and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $55.83, accompanied by a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 9.84% lower than the prior average price target of $61.92.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Molson Coors Beverage among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $58.00 $60.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $53.00 $59.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Neutral $51.00 $56.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $53.00 $57.00 Trevor Stirling Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $55.00 $65.00 Bryan Spillane B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $50.00 $65.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $58.00 $65.00 Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $53.00 $58.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $57.00 $60.00 Gerald Pascarelli Needham Lowers Buy $65.00 $72.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $59.00 $63.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $58.00 $63.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Molson Coors Beverage. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Molson Coors Beverage compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Molson Coors Beverage compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Molson Coors Beverage's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Molson Coors Beverage's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Molson Coors Beverage: A Closer Look

Molson Coors owns well-known beer brands including Miller, Coors, Blue Moon, and Carling and ranks as the second-largest beer maker in both value and volume terms in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Through licensing agreements, the firm also brews and distributes beer and hard seltzer under partner brands from Heineken, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Asahi, and Coca-Cola. The brewer uses independent distributors in the US, given the three-tier distribution requirements, while using a combination of distributors and an in-house sales team in Canada and Europe. North America remains its largest market, contributing over 80% of total revenue.

A Deep Dive into Molson Coors Beverage's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Molson Coors Beverage's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -11.26%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Molson Coors Beverage's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.25%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Molson Coors Beverage's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.47%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.48, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

