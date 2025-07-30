Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Stag Industrial

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Stag Industrial STAG, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $38.5, with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. This current average has increased by 1.32% from the previous average price target of $38.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Stag Industrial's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $40.00 $39.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $38.00 $38.00 David Rodgers Baird Lowers Neutral $38.00 $39.00 Jonathan Hughes Raymond James Raises Outperform $38.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Stag Industrial. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Stag Industrial compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Stag Industrial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Stag Industrial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Stag Industrial's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Stag Industrial

Stag Industrial Inc is a real estate investment trust that is involved in the acquisition and operation of both single- and multi-tenant properties, although the majority of the portfolio is single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio is comprised of warehouse and distribution buildings. Stag Industrial derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental income from its portfolio of warehouse and distribution properties. The company generates the majority of its rental revenue from its facilities located in Midwestern and Eastern U.S. cities. Stag Industrial's customers include air freight and logistics, automotive, and industrial equipment companies in terms of overall revenue.

Stag Industrial: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Stag Industrial displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.61%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Stag Industrial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 44.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stag Industrial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.64%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stag Industrial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.34%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.88.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

