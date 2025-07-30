Beyond The Numbers: 14 Analysts Discuss Red Rock Resorts Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 14 analysts have published ratings on Red Rock Resorts RRR in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 9 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 3 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $59.29, with a high estimate of $68.00 and a low estimate of $44.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.91% increase from the previous average price target of $53.46.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Red Rock Resorts among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $65.00 $62.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $64.00 $57.00 Steve Wieczynski Stifel Raises Hold $60.00 $44.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $68.00 $65.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $65.00 $52.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $62.00 $54.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $57.00 $55.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $67.00 $45.00 Stephanie Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $49.00 $47.00 Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Overweight $62.00 - Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $59.00 $50.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Neutral $50.00 $52.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Maintains Outperform $58.00 $58.00 Steve Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Hold $44.00 $54.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Red Rock Resorts. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Red Rock Resorts compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Red Rock Resorts's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Inc along with its subsidiary is a gaming, development and management company that develops and operates strategically-located casino and entertainment properties. Its casino properties are conveniently located throughout the Las Vegas valley and provide its customers a wide variety of entertainment and dining options. The majority of revenue is derived from Casinos.

Key Indicators: Red Rock Resorts's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Red Rock Resorts displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.83%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Red Rock Resorts's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.99%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Red Rock Resorts's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 19.37%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Red Rock Resorts's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.1%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 13.77, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

