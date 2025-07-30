Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Welltower Stock

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Welltower WELL, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $170.5, a high estimate of $175.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $161.25, the current average has increased by 5.74%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Welltower is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $175.00 $162.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $172.00 $170.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $175.00 $158.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $160.00 $155.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Welltower. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Welltower compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Welltower's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Welltower's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Welltower: A Closer Look

Welltower owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of 2,336 in-place properties spread across the senior housing, medical office, and skilled nursing/postacute care sectors. The portfolio includes over 100 properties in Canada and the United Kingdom as the company looks for additional investment opportunities in countries with mature healthcare systems that operate similarly to that of the United States.

Welltower's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Welltower's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.34% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Welltower's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.0% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Welltower's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Welltower's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.55% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Welltower's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.48, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.