Expert Outlook: NVIDIA Through The Eyes Of 24 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for NVIDIA NVDA over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 24 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 11 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 8 5 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $184.04, with a high estimate of $250.00 and a low estimate of $135.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $167.43, the current average has increased by 9.92%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive NVIDIA. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $200.00 $170.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $192.00 $185.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $200.00 $160.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $200.00 $175.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $185.00 - Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $190.00 $180.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $185.00 $170.00 Ananda Barush Loop Capital Raises Buy $250.00 $175.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $200.00 $170.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $175.00 $175.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $210.00 $205.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $165.00 $150.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $180.00 $150.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $170.00 $168.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $180.00 $150.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $170.00 $160.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $170.00 $155.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $135.00 $120.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $200.00 $178.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $190.00 $190.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $160.00 $160.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $175.00 $175.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $160.00 $150.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $175.00 $180.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NVIDIA. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of NVIDIA compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of NVIDIA compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for NVIDIA's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into NVIDIA's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NVIDIA analyst ratings.

Delving into NVIDIA's Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Financial Insights: NVIDIA

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, NVIDIA showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 69.18% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: NVIDIA's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 42.61% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): NVIDIA's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 23.01%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NVIDIA's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 15.85%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.12.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

