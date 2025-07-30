Assessing Broadcom: Insights From 26 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 26 analysts have published ratings on Broadcom AVGO, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 15 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 7 7 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $300.54, a high estimate of $340.00, and a low estimate of $255.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 13.98% increase from the previous average price target of $263.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Broadcom among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $338.00 $270.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $320.00 $315.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $305.00 $265.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $315.00 - John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $330.00 $315.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $315.00 $285.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $315.00 $310.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $285.00 $276.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $265.00 $215.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $300.00 $280.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $310.00 $300.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $300.00 $240.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $270.00 $260.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $304.00 $267.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $295.00 $267.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $325.00 $250.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $255.00 $230.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $290.00 $270.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $300.00 $300.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $340.00 $223.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Raises Buy $315.00 $255.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $276.00 $210.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $265.00 $225.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $280.00 $250.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $300.00 $250.00 Mike Harrison Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $301.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Broadcom. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Broadcom compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Broadcom's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Broadcom's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Broadcom: A Closer Look

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Understanding the Numbers: Broadcom's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Broadcom's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.16% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Broadcom's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 33.09%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Broadcom's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.12%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, Broadcom faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

