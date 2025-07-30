Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Clear Secure Stock

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Clear Secure YOU over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $31.0, with a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. Experiencing a 6.06% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $33.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Clear Secure among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $32.00 $32.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Hold $28.00 $26.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $32.00 $32.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $32.00 $42.00

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Clear Secure's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Clear Secure: A Closer Look

Clear Secure Inc is an identity company making experiences safer and easier digitally and physically. It is involved in the creation of a frictionless travel experience while enhancing security. Its secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through lanes in airports which helps to make the travel experience safe and easy.

Breaking Down Clear Secure's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Clear Secure showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.05% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Clear Secure's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.02% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 16.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Clear Secure's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.2%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.02.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

