Expert Outlook: Visa Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Visa V in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $405.0, a high estimate of $425.00, and a low estimate of $391.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $388.33, the current average has increased by 4.29%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Visa by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $402.00 $386.00 Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $410.00 - Matthew Coad Truist Securities Lowers Buy $397.00 $400.00 Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $391.00 $390.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $425.00 $359.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Buy $400.00 - Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Buy $405.00 $395.00 Trevor Williams Jefferies Raises Buy $410.00 $400.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Visa. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Visa. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Visa compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Visa compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Visa's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Visa's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Visa analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2024, it processed almost $16 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Understanding the Numbers: Visa's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Visa's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.33% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Visa's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 47.71%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Visa's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.99%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Visa's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.96% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Visa's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.55, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.