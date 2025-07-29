Demystifying Quad/Graphics: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Quad/Graphics QUAD during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $9.45, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $8.90. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.57% lower than the prior average price target of $9.80.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Quad/Graphics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $10.00 $10.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $8.90 $8.90 Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $10.00 $10.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $8.90 $10.30

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Quad/Graphics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Quad/Graphics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Quad/Graphics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Quad/Graphics's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics Inc provides print and marketing services to help customers market their products, services, and contents. The company operates in the commercial segment of the printing industry. It operates through three divisions. The United States print and related services segment consists of the company's American operations. Besides the complete set of print and marketing solutions, this segment also manufactures ink. The international segment includes the company's printing business in Europe and Latin America and others countries. The corporate segment is engaged in the general and administrative activities as well as associated costs. The company almost generates all its revenue from the American domestic market..

A Deep Dive into Quad/Graphics's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Quad/Graphics's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.88% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Quad/Graphics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.92%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quad/Graphics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.45%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quad/Graphics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.46% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.32, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

