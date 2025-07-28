Expert Outlook: Accenture Through The Eyes Of 11 Analysts

Accenture ACN has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Accenture and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $331.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $395.00 and a low estimate of $240.00. This current average has decreased by 9.34% from the previous average price target of $365.12.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Accenture among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Phani Kanumuri HSBC Announces Reduce $240.00 - Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $290.00 - David Togut Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $330.00 - James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $325.00 $340.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Lowers Outperform $348.00 $365.00 Jonathan Lee Guggenheim Lowers Buy $335.00 $360.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $360.00 $390.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $325.00 $355.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $353.00 $349.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $340.00 $372.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Buy $395.00 $390.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Accenture. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Accenture compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Accenture's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Accenture's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Accenture Better

Accenture is a leading IT services firm that provides consulting, system integration, and business process outsourcing to enterprises around the world. Customers of Accenture come from a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture is the world's largest professional services company by headcount with around 800,000 employees in over 120 countries.

Breaking Down Accenture's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Accenture showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.66% as of 31 May, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Accenture's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.4% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Accenture's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.35%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Accenture's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.57%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Accenture's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.27, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

