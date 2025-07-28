Expert Outlook: MongoDB Through The Eyes Of 23 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for MongoDB MDB over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 23 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 10 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 6 6 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for MongoDB, revealing an average target of $267.96, a high estimate of $345.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $267.60, the current average has increased by 0.13%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive MongoDB. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Bachman BMO Capital Announces Outperform $280.00 - Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $247.00 - Alex Zukin Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $280.00 - Steve Koenig Macquarie Raises Neutral $230.00 $215.00 Brian White Monness, Crespi, Hardt Announces Buy $295.00 $295.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $345.00 $345.00 Bradley Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $275.00 $215.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Maintains Buy $275.00 $275.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $320.00 $320.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $270.00 $252.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $230.00 $160.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $240.00 $213.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $271.00 $252.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Raises Buy $260.00 $235.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $290.00 $305.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $270.00 $270.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $275.00 $200.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Lowers Buy $235.00 $300.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $213.00 $250.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $320.00 $320.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Hold $190.00 $350.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $252.00 $280.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MongoDB. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of MongoDB compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of MongoDB's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of MongoDB's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MongoDB analyst ratings.

Discovering MongoDB: A Closer Look

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a vendor of a document-oriented database that accelerates development processes of new applications. Enterprise customers can choose between the fully managed offering, MongoDB Atlas, or the self-managed version, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced. MongoDB is a popular tool among developers, and its free Community Server has recorded over 500 million downloads since 2009.

Understanding the Numbers: MongoDB's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: MongoDB displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.85%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MongoDB's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -6.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MongoDB's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -1.29%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): MongoDB's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.07% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: MongoDB's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

