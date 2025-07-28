Beyond The Numbers: 11 Analysts Discuss Lam Research Stock

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Lam Research LRCX, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $107.09, along with a high estimate of $120.00 and a low estimate of $83.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 21.83% increase from the previous average price target of $87.90.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Lam Research. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $83.00 $70.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $120.00 $95.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $115.00 $105.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $115.00 $100.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $115.00 - Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $95.00 $75.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $108.00 $87.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $87.00 $82.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $115.00 $90.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $115.00 $95.00 Ed Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $110.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lam Research. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lam Research. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lam Research compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lam Research compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Lam Research's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Lam Research's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lam Research analyst ratings.

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

Key Indicators: Lam Research's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Lam Research's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.43%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 28.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.53%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lam Research's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.69%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Lam Research's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.47. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.