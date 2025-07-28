Demystifying Abercrombie & Fitch: Insights From 13 Analyst Reviews

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Abercrombie & Fitch ANF over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $117.62, a high estimate of $151.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. A decline of 3.41% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Abercrombie & Fitch's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $151.00 $141.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $141.00 $147.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Raises Outperform $99.00 $90.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $82.00 $78.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $84.00 $71.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $147.00 $142.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Lowers Outperform $90.00 $110.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Lowers Buy $135.00 $170.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $142.00 $155.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $130.00 $115.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $78.00 $114.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Abercrombie & Fitch. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Abercrombie & Fitch. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Abercrombie & Fitch compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Abercrombie & Fitch compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Abercrombie & Fitch's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Abercrombie & Fitch analyst ratings.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Majority stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Abercrombie & Fitch's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Abercrombie & Fitch's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.5% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Abercrombie & Fitch's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.33%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Abercrombie & Fitch's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.37%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Abercrombie & Fitch's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.51%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Abercrombie & Fitch's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.86, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.