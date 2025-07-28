Demystifying Hain Celestial Group: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Hain Celestial Group HAIN, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Hain Celestial Group, presenting an average target of $2.63, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $1.50. Highlighting a 40.5% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $4.42.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Hain Celestial Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Baumgartner Mizuho Lowers Neutral $2.50 $3.00 Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $1.80 $2.00 John Baumgartner Mizuho Lowers Neutral $3.00 $3.50 Andrew Lazar Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $2.00 $4.00 Anthony Vendetti Maxim Group Lowers Buy $5.00 $10.00 Matthew Smith Stifel Lowers Hold $1.50 $4.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hain Celestial Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Hain Celestial Group compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Hain Celestial Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Hain Celestial Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Hain Celestial Group's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Hain Celestial Group's Background

The Hain Celestial Group Inc is a health and wellness company. It makes natural and organic food and personal-care products. The company offers products across various categories such as snacks, baby & kids food, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care through brands like Garden Veggie Snacks, Terra chips, Garden of Eatin snacks, Hartley's Jelly, and Celestial Seasonings teas among others. It operates under two reportable segments; North America and International. The majority of its revenue is derived from the North America segment which represents the sale of its products in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes the sale of its products in the United Kingdom and the Western European region.

Hain Celestial Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Hain Celestial Group's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.95% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Hain Celestial Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -34.48%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hain Celestial Group's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -17.93%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hain Celestial Group's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, Hain Celestial Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

