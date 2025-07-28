Demystifying Core & Main: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Core & Main CNM over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $65.14, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $56.00. This current average has increased by 7.03% from the previous average price target of $60.86.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Core & Main among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Maintains Hold $68.00 $68.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $70.00 $65.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Raises Neutral $62.00 $56.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Raises Outperform $67.00 $60.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Raises Buy $68.00 $63.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $65.00 $60.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $56.00 $54.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Core & Main. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Core & Main's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialty distributor focusing on water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and services. Catering to municipalities, private water companies, and contractors, it serves municipal, non-residential, and residential markets nationwide. Its diverse product line includes pipes, valves, fittings, storm drainage products, fire protection products, and meter products. Revenue is principally generated from pipes, valves, and fittings. The company operates across three construction sectors: municipal, non-residential, and residential, contributing to reliable infrastructure development nationwide.

Core & Main: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Core & Main showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.76% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Core & Main's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.23%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.81%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Core & Main's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.65%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, Core & Main adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

