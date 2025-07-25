Deep Dive Into Blackstone Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Blackstone BX, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Blackstone, revealing an average target of $174.0, a high estimate of $197.00, and a low estimate of $153.00. Marking an increase of 12.26%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $155.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Blackstone by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $197.00 $165.00 Brian McKenna JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $195.00 $180.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $180.00 $168.00 Brian Brungardt Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $192.00 $170.00 Brian McKenna JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $180.00 $165.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $167.00 $153.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $160.00 $137.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $168.00 $136.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $165.00 $152.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $157.00 $140.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $153.00 $139.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Blackstone. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Blackstone. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Blackstone compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Blackstone compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Blackstone's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Blackstone's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Blackstone analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.167 trillion in total asset under management, including $860.1 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of March 2025. The company has four core business segments: private equity (26% of fee-earning AUM and 30% of base management fees), real estate (34% and 40%), credit and insurance (32% and 23%), and multi-asset investing (8% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Blackstone's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Blackstone's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.28% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.75%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blackstone's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.6%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blackstone's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.39%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Blackstone's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.68, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.