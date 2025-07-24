Breaking Down Controladora Vuela: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Controladora Vuela VLRS, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Controladora Vuela and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $6.32, accompanied by a high estimate of $8.60 and a low estimate of $4.50. A decline of 38.16% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Controladora Vuela. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Pablo Monsivais Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $5.50 $4.50 Bruno Amorim Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $8.60 $9.60 Alberto Valerio UBS Lowers Buy $6.00 $12.00 Fernando Abdalla JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $7.00 $13.00 Pablo Monsivais Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $4.50 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Controladora Vuela. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Controladora Vuela compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Controladora Vuela's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Controladora Vuela

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV is a low-cost airline flying to Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. It uses promotional fares to stimulate demand, and the base fares are priced to compete with long-distance bus fares in Mexico. Revenues from the air transportation of passengers are recognized earlier when the service is provided or when the non-refundable ticket expires on the date of the scheduled travel. Non-passenger revenues include revenues generated from other non-passenger services and cargo services. The Company has two geographic areas identified as domestic (Mexico) and international (United States of America, Central America, and South America).

Controladora Vuela's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Controladora Vuela faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.55% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Controladora Vuela's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.09%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -22.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Controladora Vuela's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.12%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Controladora Vuela's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 14.96. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.