Expert Outlook: ONEOK Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for ONEOK OKE, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $98.1, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $91.00. This current average represents a 4.01% decrease from the previous average price target of $102.20.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of ONEOK by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target J.R. Weston Raymond James Lowers Outperform $110.00 $115.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $92.00 $93.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Overweight $97.00 $94.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $93.00 $96.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $91.00 $101.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $96.00 $100.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Lowers Buy $102.00 $110.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Lowers Buy $107.00 $110.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $93.00 $102.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $100.00 $101.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ONEOK. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ONEOK compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of ONEOK's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of ONEOK's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind ONEOK

Oneok is a diversified midstream service provider specializing in natural gas gathering, processing, storage, and transportation and natural gas liquids transportation and fractionation. It also operates a refined product and crude oil segment connecting producers, refiners, and consumers. Operations are in the midcontinent, Permian, and Rocky Mountain regions.

ONEOK's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: ONEOK displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 68.23%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.91%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ONEOK's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): ONEOK's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.99%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: ONEOK's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.5, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

