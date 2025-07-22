Analyst Expectations For Quanta Services's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 14 analysts have published ratings on Quanta Services PWR in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $371.64, a high estimate of $414.00, and a low estimate of $305.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.19% from the previous average price target of $343.50.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Quanta Services. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Drew Chamberlain JP Morgan Raises Neutral $392.00 $345.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $400.00 $352.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $411.00 $363.00 Gus Richard Northland Capital Markets Maintains Market Perform $354.00 $354.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $413.00 $369.00 Atidrip Modak Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $414.00 $364.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $370.00 $360.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $360.00 $286.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $363.00 $306.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Neutral $305.00 $295.00 Liam Burke B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $355.00 $300.00 Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $360.00 $331.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $342.00 $366.00 Atidrip Modak Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $364.00 $418.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Quanta Services. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Quanta Services compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Quanta Services's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Quanta Services is a leading provider of specialty contracting services, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, communications, pipeline, and energy industries in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Quanta reports its results under two segments: electric infrastructure and underground utility and infrastructure.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Quanta Services displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.88%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Quanta Services's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quanta Services's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.95%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quanta Services's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.76%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, Quanta Services adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

