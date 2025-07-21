A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On CytoSorbents Through 5 Analysts

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on CytoSorbents CTSO over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CytoSorbents, presenting an average target of $8.2, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $1.00. Consistency is reflected as the current average remains at the same level as the previous average price target.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive CytoSorbents is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Sean Lee HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $1.00 $1.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CytoSorbents. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CytoSorbents. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of CytoSorbents compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of CytoSorbents compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for CytoSorbents's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of CytoSorbents's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CytoSorbents analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering CytoSorbents: A Closer Look

CytoSorbents Corp specializes in treating life-threatening conditions in intensive care and cardiac surgery using proprietary polymer adsorption technology. Its flagship product, CytoSorb, is approved in the EU as an extracorporeal cytokine absorber, aiming to reduce inflammation and prevent multiple organ failure in critical illnesses like sepsis and trauma. Revenue primarily comes from product sales in Germany, with additional income from grant agencies in the United States. The company operates through Direct sales and Distributors/strategic partners in United States, Germany and Other Countries. The company's product consists of Cytosorb, ECOS-300CY, VetResQ, HemoDefend, and DrugSorb-ATR.

Unraveling the Financial Story of CytoSorbents

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, CytoSorbents faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.92% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CytoSorbents's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -16.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CytoSorbents's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -11.53% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -3.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: CytoSorbents's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.85. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.