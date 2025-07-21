What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About WaFd

WaFd WAFD has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 4 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $32.25, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. This current average has increased by 6.61% from the previous average price target of $30.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of WaFd by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Raises Neutral $33.00 $29.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $31.00 $30.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $32.00 $30.00 Andy Terrell Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $33.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to WaFd. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to WaFd. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of WaFd compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of WaFd compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for WaFd's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of WaFd's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on WaFd analyst ratings.

Delving into WaFd's Background

WaFd Inc is engaged in providing lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized to large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. Through the WaFd Bank, it is involved in accepting deposits from the general public and investing these funds in loans of various types, including first-lien mortgages on single-family dwellings, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans among others. The Bank also invests in certain United States government and agency obligations along with other investments and also performs insurance brokerage activities. Geographically, it operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, California and Texas.

WaFd: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: WaFd's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.23%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: WaFd's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 29.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): WaFd's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.93%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): WaFd's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: WaFd's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.03. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.