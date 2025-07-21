Intel Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated Intel INTC, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 8 1 3 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 1 3

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Intel, presenting an average target of $20.71, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average has increased by 0.05% from the previous average price target of $20.70.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Intel. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Hold $24.50 $21.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $25.00 $21.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Neutral $24.00 $21.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $23.00 $22.00 Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $23.00 - Jay Goldberg Seaport Global Announces Sell $18.00 - Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Sell $14.00 $14.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $20.00 $23.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $23.00 $25.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $21.00 $22.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Sell $14.00 $18.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Lowers Neutral $19.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intel. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intel. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intel compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intel compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Intel's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Intel's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Intel analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Intel

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Intel's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.45%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Intel's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.48%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intel's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intel's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.42%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.5, Intel faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.