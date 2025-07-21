18 Analysts Assess Royal Caribbean Gr: What You Need To Know

Royal Caribbean Gr RCL underwent analysis by 18 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $304.72, a high estimate of $400.00, and a low estimate of $230.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 10.72% from the previous average price target of $275.22.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Royal Caribbean Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Hold $337.00 $275.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $390.00 $318.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $358.00 $263.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $400.00 $310.00 David Katz Jefferies Raises Hold $315.00 $235.00 Richard Clarke Bernstein Raises Outperform $360.00 $290.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $318.00 $268.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $310.00 $275.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Buy $290.00 $250.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Buy $311.00 $301.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $275.00 $272.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Lowers Outperform $265.00 $300.00 Jamie Rollo Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $230.00 $220.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $268.00 $263.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $263.00 $249.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Positive $275.00 $295.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $275.00 $265.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $245.00 $305.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Royal Caribbean Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Royal Caribbean Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Royal Caribbean Gr's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Royal Caribbean Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Royal Caribbean Gr analyst ratings.

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company by revenues, operating 67 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021 and plans to launch its new Celebrity River Cruise brand in 2027.

Royal Caribbean Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Royal Caribbean Gr's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.27%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Royal Caribbean Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.41% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Royal Caribbean Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.96%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.53.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

