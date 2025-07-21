What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ally Financial

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Ally Financial ALLY, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ally Financial, revealing an average target of $47.8, a high estimate of $59.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.16% increase from the previous average price target of $43.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Ally Financial by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $45.00 $44.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $44.00 $36.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $47.00 $39.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $59.00 $55.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $44.00 $41.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ally Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ally Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ally Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ally Financial's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Ally Financial: A Closer Look

Formerly the captive financial arm of General Motors, Ally Financial became an independent publicly traded firm in 2014 and is one of the largest consumer auto lenders in the country. While the firm has expanded its product offerings over time, it remains primarily focused on auto lending, with more than 70% of its loan book in consumer auto loans and dealer financing. Ally also offers auto insurance, commercial loans, credit cards, and holds a portfolio of mortgage debt, giving the bank a diversified business model, which includes brokerage services.

Ally Financial: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Ally Financial faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -20.15% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Ally Financial's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -14.42%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ally Financial's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.15%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ally Financial's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.13%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.6.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

