Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Helios Technologies Stock

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Helios Technologies HLIO, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $42.75, a high estimate of $49.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. This current average represents a 4.47% decrease from the previous average price target of $44.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Helios Technologies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $43.00 $39.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Maintains Overweight $40.00 $40.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $39.00 $35.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Lowers Outperform $49.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Helios Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Helios Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Helios Technologies's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Helios Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Helios Technologies Better

Helios Technologies Inc is a industrial technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. It operates under two business segments: Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment designs and manufactures hydraulic cartridge valves, hydraulic quick release couplings as well as engineers complete hydraulic systems. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures customized electronic controls systems and displays for a variety of end markets including industrial and mobile, recreational and health and wellness. It derives maximum revenue from the Hydraulics Segment.

Helios Technologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Helios Technologies's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.78%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Helios Technologies's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.73%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.84%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Helios Technologies's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Helios Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.5, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

