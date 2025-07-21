Where Guidewire Software Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 16 analysts shared their evaluations of Guidewire Software GWRE, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 9 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 6 4 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $258.12, a high estimate of $290.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $230.87, the current average has increased by 11.8%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Guidewire Software by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $270.00 $265.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Overweight $288.00 $271.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $290.00 $290.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Neutral $246.00 $226.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $247.00 $199.00 Adam Hotchkiss Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $270.00 $235.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $270.00 $230.00 Alexander Sklar Raymond James Raises Outperform $255.00 $225.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $226.00 $226.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Overweight $271.00 $231.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $275.00 $230.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $290.00 $230.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Underperform $160.00 $135.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $265.00 $220.00 Aaron Kimson JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $281.00 $250.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Announces Neutral $226.00 -

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Guidewire Software's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software provides software solutions for property and casualty insurers. Flagship product InsuranceSuite is an on-premises system of record and comprises ClaimCenter, a claims management system; PolicyCenter, a policy management system including policy definitions, quotas, issuance, maintenance, and renewal; and BillingCenter, for billing management, payment plans, and agent commissions. The company also offers InsuranceNow, a cloud-based offering, as well as a variety of other add-on applications.

Guidewire Software: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Guidewire Software displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.95%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Guidewire Software's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Guidewire Software's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.5%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Guidewire Software's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.83%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Guidewire Software's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.52.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

