Beyond The Numbers: 21 Analysts Discuss Target Stock

Target TGT underwent analysis by 21 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 13 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 8 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 5 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $103.0, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $82.00. A decline of 14.7% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Target by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Seth Sigman Barclays Announces Underweight $91.00 - Robert Drbul Guggenheim Lowers Buy $115.00 $155.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $110.00 $130.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $94.00 $97.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $105.00 $145.00 David Belinger Mizuho Lowers Neutral $88.00 $92.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $103.00 $112.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Lowers Buy $125.00 $140.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $90.00 $101.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $95.00 $100.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Neutral $109.00 $105.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $90.00 $82.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $115.00 $135.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $112.00 $160.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $102.00 $140.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $130.00 $145.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $97.00 $95.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $105.00 $124.00 Zhihan Ma Bernstein Lowers Underperform $82.00 $97.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $105.00 $140.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $100.00 $120.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Target. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Target compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Target's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Target's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Target's Background

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,900 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast footprint is concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to appeal to a more affluent consumer base.

Financial Insights: Target

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Target's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.79% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Target's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Target's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.0% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Target's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.82%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Target's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.27. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

