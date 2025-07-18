ServiceNow Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (37 Ratings)

37 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on ServiceNow NOW over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 19 2 0 3 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 2 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 11 17 1 0 1

Analysts have recently evaluated ServiceNow and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $1049.14, accompanied by a high estimate of $1300.00 and a low estimate of $724.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.2% increase from the previous average price target of $1036.72.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of ServiceNow by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $1110.00 $1085.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Sell $724.00 $724.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $1200.00 $1048.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Sell $724.00 $724.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $1040.00 $950.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Announces Buy $1150.00 - Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $1100.00 $1050.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $1150.00 $1025.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $1160.00 $1128.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $1050.00 $975.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $1100.00 $1060.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $1300.00 $1300.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $1100.00 $970.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $1050.00 $1050.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Buy $1200.00 $950.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $969.00 $967.00 Mike Cikos Needham Lowers Buy $1050.00 $1200.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $1060.00 $975.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $1025.00 $900.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $950.00 $881.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Sell $724.00 $716.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $1048.00 $1048.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $1020.00 $970.00 Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $1075.00 $1050.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $975.00 $950.00 Derrick Wood TD Securities Maintains Buy $1100.00 $1100.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $1300.00 $1300.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $1120.00 $1200.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1150.00 $1100.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $1000.00 $925.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Outperform $1150.00 $1010.00 Richard Davis Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $1075.00 $900.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Buy $1082.00 $1426.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $950.00 $990.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $970.00 $1200.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $900.00 $1275.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $967.00 $1200.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ServiceNow. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ServiceNow compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for ServiceNow's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of ServiceNow's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

Key Indicators: ServiceNow's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ServiceNow's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.63% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: ServiceNow's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ServiceNow's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.66% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: ServiceNow's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.24, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

