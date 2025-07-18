Where Baidu Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Baidu BIDU, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $107.88, with a high estimate of $140.00 and a low estimate of $81.00. This current average represents a 4.11% decrease from the previous average price target of $112.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Baidu among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jiong Shao Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $81.00 $84.00 Alicia Yap Citigroup Raises Buy $140.00 $138.00 Thomas Chong Jefferies Lowers Buy $110.00 $120.00 Eddie Leung B of A Securities Lowers Buy $100.00 $104.00 Alicia Yap Citigroup Lowers Buy $138.00 $139.00 Jiong Shao Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $84.00 $90.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Lowers Buy $120.00 $130.00 Jiong Shao Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $90.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Baidu. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Baidu compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Baidu's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Baidu's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Baidu: A Closer Look

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2023. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Breaking Down Baidu's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Baidu's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.98%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Baidu's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 23.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Baidu's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.89%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Baidu's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.75%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Baidu's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.38, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

