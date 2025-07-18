What Analysts Are Saying About IBM Stock

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on IBM IBM, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 2 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 0 0 1 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 1

Analysts have recently evaluated IBM and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $281.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $325.00 and a low estimate of $170.00. This current average has increased by 7.19% from the previous average price target of $262.15.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of IBM among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $300.00 $260.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $315.00 $285.00 David Grossman Stifel Raises Buy $310.00 $290.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Sell $195.00 $170.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $310.00 $270.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $325.00 $300.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $320.00 $290.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $290.00 $270.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $285.00 $276.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Sell $170.00 $160.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $233.00 $237.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to IBM. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of IBM compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for IBM's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of IBM's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About IBM

Incorporated in 1911, International Business Machines, or IBM, is one of the oldest technology companies in the world. It provides software, IT consulting services, and hardware to help business customers modernize their technology workflows. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 300,000 people. The company has a robust roster of business partners to service its clients, which includes 95% of all Fortune 500 companies. IBM's products, including Red Hat, watsonx, and mainframes, handle some of the world's most important data workloads in areas like finance and retail.

Financial Milestones: IBM's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: IBM displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.55%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: IBM's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.26%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): IBM's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.89% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): IBM's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.75%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: IBM's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.49, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

