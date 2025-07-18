Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Rexford Industrial Realty Stock

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Rexford Industrial Realty REXR, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $37.57, along with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. A 9.93% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $41.71.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Rexford Industrial Realty is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $38.00 $39.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $39.00 $45.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $37.00 $39.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Lowers Buy $37.00 $44.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Underweight $35.00 $38.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $37.00 $44.00 Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $40.00 $43.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Rexford Industrial Realty. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rexford Industrial Realty compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Rexford Industrial Realty's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The goal is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for stockholders by providing superior access to industrial property investments in Southern California infill markets. It has one operating segment business of investing in, operating, and repositioning/redeveloping industrial real estate properties located in Southern California infill markets.

Financial Insights: Rexford Industrial Realty

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Rexford Industrial Realty's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.1%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Rexford Industrial Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 45.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rexford Industrial Realty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.31%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rexford Industrial Realty's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.87%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Rexford Industrial Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

