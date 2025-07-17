Expert Outlook: Energizer Hldgs Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Energizer Hldgs ENR over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $28.0, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. This current average represents a 11.28% decrease from the previous average price target of $31.56.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Energizer Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $23.00 $26.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $24.00 $26.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $25.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $27.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Lowers Buy $30.00 $40.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $26.00 $28.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $27.00 $31.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Lowers Buy $40.00 $45.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $31.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Energizer Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Energizer Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Energizer Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Energizer Hldgs's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Energizer Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Energizer Hldgs Better

Energizer Holdings Inc makes and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. Energizer offers batteries using lithium, alkaline, carbon-zinc, nickel-metal hydride, zinc-air, and silver oxide technologies. These products are sold under the Energizer, Rayovac, Varta and Eveready brands at performance and premium price segments. It also offers auto care products in the appearance, fragrance, performance, and air conditioning recharge product categories. The company operates in two geographical segments: Americas and International, of which the majority of its revenue is derived from the America. It has two product segments: Batteries & Lights and Auto Care. It earns maximum revenue from Batteries & Lights segment.

A Deep Dive into Energizer Hldgs's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Energizer Hldgs faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.06% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.27%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Energizer Hldgs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 20.62%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Energizer Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Energizer Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 24.32. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

