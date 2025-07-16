What 38 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Salesforce

In the last three months, 38 analysts have published ratings on Salesforce CRM, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 15 9 4 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 7 8 7 3 0 3M Ago 3 2 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $329.37, a high estimate of $430.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. This current average represents a 5.35% decrease from the previous average price target of $347.97.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Salesforce is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $430.00 $430.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $275.00 $275.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $430.00 $430.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $335.00 $350.00 Matthew Vanvliet Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $325.00 $325.00 Matthew Vanvliet Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $325.00 $325.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $370.00 $370.00 Matthew Vanvliet Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $325.00 - Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Neutral $295.00 $320.00 Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $309.00 $311.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $275.00 $255.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $335.00 $315.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $370.00 $380.00 Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Lowers Outperform $396.00 $423.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $404.00 $393.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $347.00 $425.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Underperform $225.00 $200.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $385.00 $340.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Raises Underperform $255.00 $243.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $275.00 $420.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $320.00 $320.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Underperform $200.00 $200.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $350.00 $400.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $320.00 $320.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $340.00 $340.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $300.00 $320.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $350.00 $367.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Neutral $320.00 $335.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $320.00 $340.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Outperform $380.00 $425.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $320.00 $320.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Adjusts Buy $340.00 $400.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $315.00 $400.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $255.00 $310.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Announces Underperform $200.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Salesforce. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Salesforce compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Salesforce compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Salesforce's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Salesforce's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Salesforce analyst ratings.

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Key Indicators: Salesforce's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Salesforce showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.62% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Salesforce's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Salesforce's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.53%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Salesforce's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

