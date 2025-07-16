Analyst Expectations For ProPetro Holding's Future

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated ProPetro Holding PUMP, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated ProPetro Holding and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $8.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $11.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. A decline of 15.3% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive ProPetro Holding. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $10.00 $11.00 Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $7.00 - Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $7.00 $8.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $11.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ProPetro Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ProPetro Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ProPetro Holding compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ProPetro Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for ProPetro Holding's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind ProPetro Holding

ProPetro Holding Corp is a Texas-based oilfield services company. It provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and other complementary services to oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources. The company focused on the Permian Basin. The operating segments of the company are hydraulic fracturing which generates key revenue, wireline, cementing, and power generation service.

Financial Milestones: ProPetro Holding's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining ProPetro Holding's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.44% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: ProPetro Holding's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.67%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): ProPetro Holding's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.17%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ProPetro Holding's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.78%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: ProPetro Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.21, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

