Expert Outlook: Humana Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Humana HUM, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Humana and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $280.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $310.00 and a low estimate of $260.00. This current average has decreased by 7.0% from the previous average price target of $301.88.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Humana. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $260.00 $280.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $260.00 $320.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $280.00 $305.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $268.00 $273.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $273.00 $322.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $305.00 $325.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $290.00 $290.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $310.00 $300.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Humana. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Humana's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Humana

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the US, and the firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from Medicare, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

Humana: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Humana's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.45%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.87%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Humana's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.29% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Humana's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.55% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Humana's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.75.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

