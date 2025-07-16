A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Jamf Holding Through 5 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Jamf Holding JAMF, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $16.0, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average has decreased by 6.98% from the previous average price target of $17.20.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Jamf Holding by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Outperform $13.00 $15.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $12.00 $15.00 Joey Marincek JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $27.00 $27.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $13.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Jamf Holding. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Jamf Holding compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Jamf Holding's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Jamf Holding's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Jamf Holding

Jamf Holding Corp is the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, and its cloud software platform is the vertically focused Apple infrastructure and security platform. The company helps organizations, including businesses, hospitals, schools, and government agencies, connect, manage, and protect Apple products, apps, and corporate resources in the cloud without ever having to touch the devices. It sells its Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, solutions via a subscription model, through a direct sales force, online, and indirectly via its channel partners, including Apple. The company operates in The Americas; Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Jamf Holding's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Jamf Holding displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.19%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Jamf Holding's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jamf Holding's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.07%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jamf Holding's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.03%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Jamf Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.5.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

