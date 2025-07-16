Analyst Expectations For Medtronic's Future

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Medtronic MDT over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Medtronic, revealing an average target of $101.62, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $92.00. Marking an increase of 2.2%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $99.43.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Medtronic is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Outperform $100.00 $98.00 Cecilia Furlong Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $107.00 $98.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $99.00 $98.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $106.00 $103.00 Mike Kratky Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $110.00 - Anthony Petrone Mizuho Lowers Outperform $98.00 $100.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $101.00 $105.00 David Rescott Baird Lowers Neutral $92.00 $94.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Medtronic. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Medtronic compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Medtronic's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Medtronic

One of the largest medical-device companies, Medtronic develops and manufactures therapeutic medical devices for chronic diseases. Its portfolio includes pacemakers, defibrillators, transcatheter heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, advanced energy, ablation laser therapy, and surgical tools. The company primarily markets its products to healthcare institutions and physicians in the United States, Western Europe, and Japan. Foreign sales account for roughly 50% of the company's total sales.

Breaking Down Medtronic's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Medtronic displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.94%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Medtronic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.83%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Medtronic's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.17%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Medtronic's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.16%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Medtronic's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.59, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

