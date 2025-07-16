What Analysts Are Saying About Comcast Stock

Ratings for Comcast CMCSA were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 4 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $39.31, along with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. A 6.54% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $42.06.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Comcast among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $37.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $45.00 $44.50 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $35.00 $37.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $36.00 $36.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $37.00 $38.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $44.50 $45.00 Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $38.00 $55.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Lowers Buy $39.00 $44.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Comcast. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Comcast. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Comcast compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Comcast compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Comcast's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Comcast's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Comcast analyst ratings.

Discovering Comcast: A Closer Look

Comcast is made up of three parts. The core cable business owns networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to 64 million US homes and businesses, or nearly half of the country. About 50% of the locations in this territory subscribe to at least one Comcast service. Comcast acquired NBCUniversal from General Electric in 2011. NBCU owns several cable networks, including CNBC, MSNBC, and USA, the NBC network, the Peacock streaming platform, several local NBC affiliates, Universal Studios, and several theme parks. The firm plans to spin off most of its cable networks later in 2025. Finally, Sky, acquired in 2018, is a large television provider in the UK and Italy, and it also has a presence in Germany and Austria.

Comcast: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Comcast's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.57% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Comcast's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.29%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comcast's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.92% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Comcast's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.26%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, Comcast adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.