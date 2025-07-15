What Analysts Are Saying About Equity Lifestyle Props Stock

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Equity Lifestyle Props ELS, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $71.38, a high estimate of $77.00, and a low estimate of $67.50. This current average represents a 4.83% decrease from the previous average price target of $75.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Equity Lifestyle Props. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $67.50 - Anthony Powell Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $70.00 - Anthony Hau Truist Securities Lowers Buy $71.00 $72.00 Juan Sanabria BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $77.00 $78.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Equity Lifestyle Props. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Equity Lifestyle Props. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Equity Lifestyle Props compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Equity Lifestyle Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Equity Lifestyle Props's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Equity Lifestyle Props's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Equity Lifestyle Props

Equity Lifestyle Properties is a residential REIT that focuses on owning manufactured housing, residential vehicle communities, and marinas. The company currently has a portfolio of 455 properties across the U.S. with a higher concentration in the Sunbelt region with 38% of the company's properties located in Florida, 12% in Arizona, and 8% in California. Equity Lifestyle targets owning properties in attractive retirement destinations with over 70% of the company's properties either being age-restricted or having an average resident age over 55.

Understanding the Numbers: Equity Lifestyle Props's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Equity Lifestyle Props's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.19%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Equity Lifestyle Props's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 29.71%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equity Lifestyle Props's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.26%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equity Lifestyle Props's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.93%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Equity Lifestyle Props's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.81, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

