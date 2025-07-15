4 Analysts Have This To Say About Independence Realty Trust

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Independence Realty Trust IRT, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Independence Realty Trust, revealing an average target of $22.5, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Highlighting a 3.56% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $23.33.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Independence Realty Trust is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ami Probandt UBS Lowers Buy $21.00 $24.00 Merrill Ross Compass Point Announces Neutral $22.00 - Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $21.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $25.00 $25.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Independence Realty Trust. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Independence Realty Trust compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Independence Realty Trust's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Independence Realty Trust: A Closer Look

Independence Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It owns and operates multifamily apartment properties, across non-gateway U.S markets, including Louisville, Memphis, Atlanta, and Raleigh. The company is focused on gaining scale within key amenity-rich submarkets that offer school districts, retail, and various employment centers.

Independence Realty Trust's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Independence Realty Trust displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.44%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.18%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Independence Realty Trust's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.24% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Independence Realty Trust's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, Independence Realty Trust adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

