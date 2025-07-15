9 Analysts Assess Cheniere Energy: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy LNG over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $262.33, with a high estimate of $288.00 and a low estimate of $242.00. Marking an increase of 2.65%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $255.56.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Cheniere Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $261.00 $250.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $262.00 $253.00 Sam Burwell Jefferies Raises Buy $288.00 $282.00 Jean Ann Salisbury B of A Securities Raises Buy $271.00 $258.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $267.00 $253.00 Jean Ann Salisbury B of A Securities Raises Buy $258.00 $254.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $242.00 $243.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Overweight $265.00 $252.00 Benjamin Nolan Stifel Lowers Buy $247.00 $255.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cheniere Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cheniere Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cheniere Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Cheniere Energy's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Cheniere Energy: A Closer Look

Cheniere Energy is a liquified natural gas, or LNG, producer with two facilities in Corpus Christi, Texas and Sabine Pass, Louisiana. It generates most of its revenue through long-term contracts with customers on a fixed and variable fee payout structure. It also generates revenue by selling uncontracted LNG to customers on a short or one-time basis. A subsidiary, Cheniere Energy Partners, owns the Sabine Pass facility and trades as a master limited partnership.

Key Indicators: Cheniere Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cheniere Energy's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 28.0% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Cheniere Energy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.48%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.81%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Cheniere Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.54, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

