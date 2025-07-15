11 Analysts Have This To Say About Helmerich & Payne

Analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne HP over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 7 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $20.0, along with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. A 21.57% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $25.50.

The standing of Helmerich & Payne among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ian Macpherson Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $20.00 - Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $23.00 $24.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $17.00 $19.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $17.00 $25.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $17.00 $20.00 Sean Meakim JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $17.00 $25.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $19.00 $25.00 Daniel Kutz Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $20.00 $27.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $24.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $25.00 $32.00 Sean Meakim JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $25.00 $34.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Helmerich & Payne. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Helmerich & Payne compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Helmerich & Payne's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Inc provides performance-driven drilling solutions and technologies that are intended to make hydrocarbon recovery safer and more economical for oil and gas exploration and production companies. The Company focus on the drilling segment of the oil and gas production value chain. Company operates in North America, Gulf of Mexico, and other international places such as Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Colombia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Also own and operates a limited number of commercial real estate properties located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It's real estate investments include a shopping center and of undeveloped real estate projects.

Financial Insights: Helmerich & Payne

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Helmerich & Payne's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 47.69%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.04%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Helmerich & Payne's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Helmerich & Payne's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.76, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

