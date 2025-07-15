10 Analysts Have This To Say About Monolithic Power Systems

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Monolithic Power Systems MPWR during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $778.4, a high estimate of $940.00, and a low estimate of $644.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.45% lower than the prior average price target of $781.90.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Monolithic Power Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $800.00 $700.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $940.00 $820.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $695.00 $665.00 Kelsey Chia Citigroup Raises Buy $785.00 $700.00 Kelsey Chia Citigroup Raises Buy $700.00 $615.00 Melissa Fairbanks Raymond James Lowers Outperform $720.00 $925.00 John Vinh Keybanc Lowers Overweight $820.00 $850.00 Kevin Garrigan Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $644.00 $644.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $800.00 $800.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Lowers Buy $880.00 $1100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Monolithic Power Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Monolithic Power Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Monolithic Power Systems compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Monolithic Power Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Monolithic Power Systems's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Monolithic Power Systems's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Monolithic Power Systems analyst ratings.

Get to Know Monolithic Power Systems Better

Monolithic Power Systems is an analog and mixed-signal chipmaker, specializing in power management solutions. The firm's mission is to reduce total energy consumption in end systems, and it serves the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer end markets. MPS uses a fabless manufacturing model, partnering with third-party chip foundries to host its proprietary BCD process technology.

Breaking Down Monolithic Power Systems's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Monolithic Power Systems's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 39.24%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Monolithic Power Systems's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 20.98%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Monolithic Power Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.17%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Monolithic Power Systems's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.6% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Monolithic Power Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.