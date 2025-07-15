Expert Outlook: Alkermes Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

Alkermes ALKS has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $40.67, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.92% increase from the previous average price target of $37.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Alkermes among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrea Newkirk Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $43.00 - Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $42.00 $33.00 Ami Fadia Needham Announces Buy $45.00 - Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $40.00 $39.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $41.00 $38.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Lowers Neutral $33.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Alkermes. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Alkermes. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Alkermes compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Alkermes compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Alkermes's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Alkermes's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Alkermes analyst ratings.

Delving into Alkermes's Background

Alkermes PLC is a fully integrated biotechnology company that applies its proprietary technologies to research, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products designed for unmet medical needs in therapeutic areas. The company utilizes several to develop and commercialize products and, in so doing, access technological, financial, marketing, manufacturing, and other resources. Alkermes either purchases active drug products from third parties or receives them from its third-party licensees to formulate products using its technologies. It operates in U.S., which derives maximum revenue, Ireland and Rest of the world.

Alkermes's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Alkermes's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.52% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Alkermes's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.33%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alkermes's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.51% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alkermes's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.09%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Alkermes's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.