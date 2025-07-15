6 Analysts Have This To Say About Williams Companies

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Williams Companies WMB over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $61.33, with a high estimate of $67.00 and a low estimate of $52.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.37% increase from the previous average price target of $59.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Williams Companies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $63.00 $63.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $59.00 $52.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $67.00 $64.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $63.00 $63.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $52.00 $51.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $64.00 $63.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Williams Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Williams Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Williams Companies compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Williams Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Williams Companies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Williams Companies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Williams Companies analyst ratings.

Get to Know Williams Companies Better

Williams Companies is a midstream energy company that owns and operates the large Transco and Northwest pipeline systems and associated natural gas gathering, processing, and storage assets. In August 2018, the firm acquired the remaining 26% ownership of its limited partner, Williams Partners.

Williams Companies: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Williams Companies's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.0% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 22.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Williams Companies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.55%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Williams Companies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.26%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Williams Companies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.2, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.