A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Goldman Sachs Group Through 5 Analysts

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Goldman Sachs Group GS during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $663.8, with a high estimate of $785.00 and a low estimate of $592.00. This current average has increased by 10.34% from the previous average price target of $601.60.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Goldman Sachs Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Fitzgerald JMP Securities Maintains Market Perform $600.00 $600.00 Saul Martinez HSBC Raises Reduce $627.00 $558.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $785.00 $650.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $715.00 $630.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $592.00 $570.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Goldman Sachs Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Goldman Sachs Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Goldman Sachs Group compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Goldman Sachs Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Goldman Sachs Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Goldman Sachs Group's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Goldman Sachs Group's Background

Goldman Sachs is a storied financial institution, founded in 1869 and best known for its role as a leading global investment bank. The firm has a sprawling reach across global financial centers and has been the leading provider of global merger and acquisition advisory services, by revenue, for the past 20 years. Since the global financial crisis, Goldman has expanded its offerings into more stable fee-based businesses like asset and wealth management, which comprised roughly 30% of post-provision revenue at the end of 2024. The bank holding company generates revenue from investment banking, global market making and trading, lending, asset management, wealth management, and a small and declining portfolio of consumer credit card loans.

Goldman Sachs Group: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Goldman Sachs Group's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.97% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Goldman Sachs Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 30.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Goldman Sachs Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.21%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, Goldman Sachs Group faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

